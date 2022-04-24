Republicans have ruined Wisconsin -- J. Denny Weaver

When we moved to Madison some 15 years ago, we were excited about moving to a state that supported local schools, valued a nationally ranked university and protected the environment.

But riding the politics of resentment, Republican Scott Walter became governor and, with a Republican-run Legislature, undercut many of the things we liked about Wisconsin.

Walker’s infamous Act 10 undercut local schools and destroyed the teachers union, which sapped the morale of teachers and created conditions from which the schools are still recovering. Republicans foisted changes on the university that resulted in some faculty departures and lower national ranking.

Republicans passed right-to-work laws, which undercut the power of working people. Republicans refused Medicare expansion. Recently, a judge ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources cannot regulate PFAS unless the Legislature sets standards, and I have no confidence in a Republican-led Legislature to do anything but allow polluters to continue to pollute.

Now, most recently, the conservative, Republican-supported Wisconsin Supreme Court has accepted gerrymandered legislative districts that may reduce the representation and influence of African Americans in the Legislature. How can anyone but a very wealthy, white, big-business oriented person vote for Republican?

J. Denny Weaver, Madison