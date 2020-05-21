Republicans have put business at risk -- Edward Huck

In an effort to embarrass Gov. Tony Evers' administration for not following the administrative rule process, the Republicans may have inadvertently put Wisconsin business concerns at risk.

Any business that creates an unhealthy environment that leads directly to the death of another individual could be held legally responsible. Without Wisconsin government or a local government taking responsibility for the process of reopening, what are the unintended consequences?

Here in Dane County, officials have done the correct thing in filling the legislative void left by the Republican Party. Public health and safety is a local issue, but Republicans in the Legislature haven't respected local government in decades. So a patchwork quilt of government oversight exposes northern counties to infection, and businesses that do not have guidance from local government are put at legal risk.

I could be wrong because I am not an attorney. Yet my experience as the former executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance of Cities for more than 25 years tells me that what has been done by the Republican-run Legislature raises the danger flag of uncertainty that could lead to eventual court action.

Edward Huck, Oregon