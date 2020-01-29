Republicans have lost all credibility -- Dean Siewert

Why do Republicans have such a hard time finding a balanced middle ground?
Years ago, with U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin as their champion, the Republicans were warning of a commie under every stone. They ruined their credibility as being a party of thoughtful people.
Since then, the party had regained some of its credibility -- until now. They have decided to close their eyes to the misdeeds of President Donald Trump and his Cabinet. Many of the president's former associates have been convicted. And most recently, the president implied in Davos that he would win the impeachment because he has successfully withheld the evidence. And to top it off, the president and the top GOP members of both the House and Senate are using a Russian propaganda story that has been debunked by U.S. intelligence agencies as their justification of President Trump's misdeeds.
The Republicans have gone from fearing a communist threat to spouting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's lies as if they were gospel. This does not bode well for our democracy. This does not bode well for the GOP as a serious political party.
Dean Siewert, Madison