Republicans have killed bipartisanship -- Roy Christianson

I just read two items that speak to the death knell of bipartisanship in Congress.

The State Journal reported that the Republican National Committee has censured U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation on the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. This comes after the RNC had considered expelling both from the party. This committee is investigating what was an existential threat to the continuance of our democracy.

Second, columnist Dana Milbank just reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his House leadership team have called on Newt Gingrich to advise them on their midterm election strategy. This is the same Gingrich who started the GOP's initiative to cast the Democratic Party as an enemy of the country, predating the same approach by Donald Trump.

Both of these items clearly show that the GOP has become an off-the-rails cult that cares not at all about the future of this country. It would be helpful if U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., would realize that bipartisanship is dead and help the president to deep-six the filibuster, so that responsible legislation could be enacted like that relating to voting rights.

Roy Christianson, Madison