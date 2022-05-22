Republicans have abandoned values -- Dean Siewert

What has happened to the Republicans? They are turning their backs on all of the American ideals that were their driving principles in the past.

They fought against the imperialists in World War II. They believed that fighting to support democracies was the best course of action and took on the Axis powers. They understood that fascism was untenable because it ceded the authority of a country’s citizens to a government and corporate blend of ultimate authority.

They believed people had a right to dignity and self-determination and that the role of government was to improve the lives of all people.

But what do we see now? Republicans trying to eliminate aid to the young democracy of Ukraine while Ukraine is being savagely attacked by the imperial whims of Russia. We have Republicans arguing that the government should be more in control of baby formula, oil and coal production, among other businesses.

They clearly are not arguing for capitalism, but instead think the country needs to move toward a more fascist direction.

Instead of being willing to invest in our citizens, they are actively working to defund our government’s institutions while fostering unchecked power to corporations.

Republicans: You are better than this. Wake up.

Dean Siewert, Madison