In the wake of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election, it has been entertaining and heartening to me as a lifelong Democrat to listen to Republican Party leaders blame their messaging for candidate Dan Kelly's repeat defeat.

GOP leaders do not have a messaging problem, their problem is voters understood their message and rejected the GOP message loud and clear. That's a message problem, not a messaging problem.

It's heartening because GOP leaders continue to tell themselves that message is not a problem. The GOP extremists are the gift that keeps on giving by continuing to push beyond the pale. They seemingly can't help themselves.

Unfortunately, in the meantime, millions of Americans who aren't protected from extremism by a Democratic governor are suffering under policies advocating cruelty toward pregnant women and the transgender community, to name just two.

Doug Wood, Monona

