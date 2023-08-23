We indeed live in extraordinary times. The planet is either burning or flooding.

On top of that, we are facing deadly weather in the form of hurricanes, tornadoes, extreme heat, drought and violent thunderstorms causing devastating consequences to millions of people.

Meanwhile, the Republicans' major concern is Hunter Biden's laptop or Hillary Clinton's emails. Do they not care about their own children and grandchildren? Do they not want them to inherit a sustainable planet?

I'm sure they believe that all these problems will go away with more tax cuts for really wealthy donors. We have to vote them out.

Randy Schramm, Madison