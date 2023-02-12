Thanks to Phil Hands for his great cartoon in last Sunday’s paper illustrating the national debt.

As it shows, both political parties have contributed to the debt. This has been going on for 40 years when Reagan said that the debt didn’t matter.

Republicans love to blame it on Democrats. Whenever a Democrat is in the White House, suddenly the debt is a huge problem. But when Donald Trump was in office and spending like a sailor on leave, that was OK.

Trump also managed to double down by cutting taxes, mostly for the rich. If you cut the governments' income (taxes) without offsetting spending cuts, then the tax cuts are paid for with borrowing.

As usual Republicans are touting cuts to pay off the debt. They want people to believe that eliminating waste will resolve the issue, but that’s nonsense. We cannot cut our way out of this hole. There need to be measured cuts including sacred cows such as the military, combined with tax increases to start paying the debt down.

A good start would be to roll back the huge Trump tax breaks.

Steve Wilcox, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection