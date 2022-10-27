Republicans don't support freedom -- Kris Jenkins

Several weeks ago, at the Vernon County Fair, the Republicans had a sign in their booth about the need to vote for Republicans to retain/ensure our freedoms. I was struck dumb.

Freedom means women have the right to control their own bodies whether through legal abortion or birth control access.

Freedom means children have access to books that give an accurate accounting of our history and books that challenge their thinking.

Freedom means folks may marry their beloved.

Freedom means to be assured that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be there in our waning years.

Freedom means all entitled are equally enabled to vote within fair and safe elections.

The only freedom I see on the Republican side is the freedom to own guns -- lots of guns. So many guns that a revolution could occur when their candidates do not win. Is it a freedom to destroy our democracy?

I prefer the freedoms espoused by the Democratic Party -- freedom to choose what we do with our bodies, freedom to read whatever we choose, freedom to vote as we desire. Republicans, please tell me how you are planning to enhance and ensure our freedoms.

Kris Jenkins, Viroqua