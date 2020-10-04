Republicans don't protect the outdoors -- Toby Grabs

The election is near and I will be voting based on what is important to me.
I’m an avid outdoorsperson. I spend time hiking, biking and paddling all over Wisconsin. But every year it gets harder to find a campsite at our state parks. It’s impossible on the weekends. Our waterways keep getting more popular as well. During the summer, the Lower Wisconsin Riverway is looking more like downtown Wisconsin Dells.
Our state's wilderness is not immune from greater use either. If you want to enjoy the wilderness of the Apostle Islands, you better make your reservation well in advance. So I am at a loss to understand why Republicans in Wisconsin are continually trying to defund outdoor recreation land and programs. Clearly Wisconsinites love the outdoors, so protecting and providing more of these spaces should be a priority for our politicians.
Instead, Republicans try making us less safe from coronavirus and climate change and defending an increasingly unpopular, unhinged and dangerous president.
Their priorities are clearly not mine, so I’ll be voting for Democrats in this election.
Toby Grabs, Sauk City
