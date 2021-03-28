Republicans don't listen to voters -- Barbara Voyce

Sigh. Will this ever end? Will the Republica-run Legislature ever listen to its constituents?
A Marquette Law Poll found that 70% of Wisconsin voters want to accept the millions of dollars for Medicaid sxpansion. Health care was a major issue for voters in the last election. The number of families impacted by COVID-19 is huge -- job losses, insurance coverage ended, deaths, long-term illnesses. These are all things Republicans could work for, but power and greed are more important to them.
What has the Legislature done? Passed a bill to create a committee (another committee!) to see if fraud was in the 2020 election. The audits and judges’ rulings weren’t enough. They pander to the alt-right voters, while ignoring the rest of us.
It seems like the self-proclaimed “pro-lifers” really aren’t. They don’t want people to have medical care, and they don’t care when mass murders are committed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, refuses to discuss gun control. Five polls show 56% to 70% of people want a ban on assault weapons. Republicans are also against “red flag laws,” expanded background checks and waiting periods.