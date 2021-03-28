 Skip to main content
Republicans don't listen to voters -- Barbara Voyce
Sigh. Will this ever end? Will the Republica-run Legislature ever listen to its constituents?

A Marquette Law Poll found that 70% of Wisconsin voters want to accept the millions of dollars for Medicaid sxpansion. Health care was a major issue for voters in the last election. The number of families impacted by COVID-19 is huge -- job losses, insurance coverage ended, deaths, long-term illnesses. These are all things Republicans could work for, but power and greed are more important to them.

What has the Legislature done? Passed a bill to create a committee (another committee!) to see if fraud was in the 2020 election. The audits and judges’ rulings weren’t enough. They pander to the alt-right voters, while ignoring the rest of us.

It seems like the self-proclaimed “pro-lifers” really aren’t. They don’t want people to have medical care, and they don’t care when mass murders are committed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, refuses to discuss gun control. Five polls show 56% to 70% of people want a ban on assault weapons. Republicans are also against “red flag laws,” expanded background checks and waiting periods.

It’s time to end this "do nothing other than go to court" Legislature. We all want representatives and senators who work for us, not for themselves.

Sigh.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock

