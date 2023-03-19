Legislative Republicans just had to have an advisory referendum, even a meaningless one, on the April 4 statewide ballot.

It has all of their politically coded words, including "able-bodied," "work," "taxpayer-funded" and "welfare benefits."

Since they have controlled both legislative houses for the better part of the last decade, I'm not sure why they need voters' opinions now on "welfare reform" -- except to gain a few more votes for their candidate in the hotly contested Supreme Court race.

Not surprisingly, Republicans conveniently avoided the two real "elephants in the room" related to advisory referendums:

Repeal of the state's 1849 law banning abortion.

Creation of a nonpartisan commission for legislative redistricting to replace the current partisan gerrymandering.

Legislative Republicans are very much on the wrong side of public opinion on both issues -- hence, don't draw any more attention to them.

Most importantly, gerrymandering allows them to keep power. And that, not fair elections or hearing from voters, is always their No. 1 goal.

John Finkler, Middleton

