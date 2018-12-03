George Washington would be appalled to see our Republican legislators. They are unwilling to permit the peaceful transfer of power and instead are actively taking steps to thwart it.
They plan to pass laws that would interfere with those newly elected to carry out their responsibilities including forbidding measures they campaigned on.
Voters will remember, and will be reminded, about how little the Republican legislators who vote for these measures respect democracy, voters and their choices.
Peggy Wireman, Monona