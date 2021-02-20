Republicans chose Trump over justice -- Ellis Felker

By acquitting former President Donald Trump, the Republicans have made their choice.
They’re going with fascism, insurrection, the Big Lie, QAnon, the Proud Boys, space lasers, denial of school shootings and climate change, misogyny, racism and xenophobia. Over the hill, I see the ghost of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh approaching.
At least President Joe Biden will have four years to try to bring some calm to the chaos that Trump has unleashed. Maybe Biden’s empathy and his personal commitment to ending COVID-19 will help win over some voters. A stimulus check would go a long way, too.
I wish him well. With Trump further emboldened by the cowardice of the Republican senators, we are living in dangerous times.
Ellis Felker, Muscoda