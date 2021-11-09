Republicans can't win honest election -- Richard Potter

The persistence with which the Republican-run Legislature is trying to defend its gerrymandering is an admission that it knows it can’t win an honest election.
The lawmakers' attempt to protect their comrades indicates they know they are in office solely due to this cheating. Taking money under false pretenses is fraud, so these legislators are defrauding the state by accepting salaries and perks for positions they are not legitimately entitled to hold. They should be removed from office immediately and tried for their fraudulent behavior.
To restore balance and break the insane deadlock and non-cooperation, Wisconsinites must insist on impartially drawn election maps with no input from any politicians.
Richard Potter, Fitchburg