I’m confused.
During Wednesday’s public testimony by Michael Cohen, the Republicans said he couldn’t be trusted because he had previously lied to Congress. They didn’t dispute the evidence or statements presented by Cohen, just that his testimony was worthless because he had previously lied to Congress.
But what did he admit to previously lying about? The lies he told were for the intention of protecting President Donald Trump.
So if he hadn't lied during his earlier congressional hearing about the timing of a development project in Russia, would Republicans have embraced his testimony as truthful and proceeded to investigate President Trump? I doubt it. They probably would have said he was lying then as well.
So according to the Republican members of Congress, if they don’t like what you are saying -- even if it’s true -- it’s a lie, and you can never be trusted again.
Steve Krieger, Madison