Republicans aren't consistent on life -- Lisa Kass
Republicans aren't consistent on life -- Lisa Kass

I am really confused by the Republican definition of "pro-life."

On one hand, life begins at conception, and we must save every little baby we can. But after the baby is born, Republicans block every program designed to help children: public education, health care, child care and family leave plans.

Then there are the children coming to the United States not just for a better life but for survival. “Abortion stops a beating heart,” Republicans claim. What about the beating hearts of the children at the border? What about the beating hearts of the refugees at Fort McCoy? What are Republicans doing for them?

Now we have state Republicans proposing eliminating concealed carry permits. Does that mean anyone can carry a gun? What does a gun do? It stops a beating heart.

If Republicans were truly pro-life, then they should put as much effort into reducing gun violence as they put into stopping abortions. How about this -- reduce access to guns and give more access to contraceptives. Let’s be consistent.

Lisa Kass, Madison

