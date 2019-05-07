Imagine the outcry if the Green Bay Packers new general manager Brian Gutenkunst was told that former general manager Ted Thompson had already pre-selected the new players that Gutenkunst would have on his team.
Imagine the outcry if he was then told he could not receive any of the $255 million in shared league revenues, even though 70% of the shareholders supported receiving this revenue.
Well, we don’t have to imagine anymore. Our new governor had his players pre-selected by former Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. And Speaker Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald continue to deny our new governor and our citizens $324 million in federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid, despite support from 70% of residents.
If Gov. Tony Evers fails in his efforts to improve health care, infrastructure and public education, I know who to blame, and it won’t be him.
Terry Jones, Deerfield