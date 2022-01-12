Republicans are the enemy within -- Ken Richardson

The Republicans in the 2022 elections might seize the House of Representatives. If so, they would dissolve the Jan. 6 commission and could pardon all rioters of all crimes, known and unknown, including destruction of property and the death of a Capitol police officer.
The mob would win. Democracy would lose. Historians might wonder, “How could the Americans who saved the world for democracy in World War II not prevail at home?”
Why? Because many GOP-controlled states are trying to steal the voting rights of nonwhites.
Therefore, be sure to vote for Democrats in November to save our country from the Republicans. They are our enemy within.
Ken Richardson, Madison