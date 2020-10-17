 Skip to main content
Republicans are the court packers -- Marilyn Lewis
Many political chants purposely hijack the English language with trigger words intended to inflame. The latest is “pack the court.”

The only party packing the court is the Republican Party through gerrymandering districts, rushing its federal court appointments, voter suppression and Supreme Court doublespeak. If the Republicans had done their constitutional duty in 2016 and allowed hearings for President Barack Obama’s pick nearly a year before he left office, there would be no fear of retribution. Now they are clearly trying to “pack the court” themselves with this rush for a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

They are attempting to criticize Democrats for potentially doing what they themselves have been doing. They should have realized that when you obstruct a sitting president in 2016 and then blatantly disrespect one of the Supreme Court’s greatest justices, there will be consequences.

Absolutely the Democrats should seek to increase the size of the Supreme Court and place at least an equivalent number of appointees of their choosing. The Republicans started this war, and they cannot now cry about fairness. Had they acted honorably, there would be no need to correct the injustice.

Marilyn Lewis, Madison

