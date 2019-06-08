It was very disturbing to read that the state Legislature did not approve most of the governor's plan for more science positions at the Department of Natural Resources.
The budget panel restored just two of the 18 DNR researchers cut in 2015 because the GOP opposed studies of climate change and pollution.
It was even more disturbing to learn that Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, thinks science and climate change are "red flags." At the moment, many Wisconsinites have unsafe drinking water contaminated with PFAS or bacteria. How does he expect to address these problems -- with divining rods?
Sen. Tiffany does not want to accept the reality of climate change, even though the basic chemistry and physics have been discussed in the scientific literature for decades. Meanwhile, many Wisconsin farmers are behind schedule in planting due to excessive rain.
It probably isn't possible to get Sen. Tiffany out of the Dark Ages. But his colleagues in the Senate should join the rest of us in the 21st century.
Darin Burleigh, Madison