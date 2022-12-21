Republicans are ruining Democracy -- Chris Quandt

It saddens me that so many Wisconsinites are blind to the destruction of democracy being done to our state due to greedy and power-hungry Republicans.

Again in the last election the gerrymandering in our state has led to an unequal division of seats due to the maps being drawn in such an unfair manner. And though citizens of Wisconsin have had referendum after referendum, the GOP leaders do not follow the people's voice. Nonpartisan map drawing, expansion of Medicaid and legalization of marijuana have all had referendums throughout the state with overwhelming support almost everywhere. Yet the GOP leaders do what they want.

They have done this now for 12 years since Scott Walker approved badly gerrymandered maps for Wisconsin. If Wisconsin had binding referendums, Medicaid would have been expanded, marijuana would be legal, our state would have fair maps and the voice of the people would be respected. However, since we do not have a referendum process, GOP leaders do what they want.

Some on the GOP side ask "why can’t we discuss things amicably?" Meanwhile, they destroy democracy in Wisconsin.

Chris Quandt, Madison

