Republicans are now Corruptlicans -- Dave Wester

The U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump revealed that the political and legal system in Washington has completely broken down.

It is no surprise that President Donald Trump spewed a constant stream of lies. He has treated subpoenas and requests for documents and witnesses with contempt, then accused the prosecutors of not having enough evidence. Of course not. He withheld it, and there was no enforcement, thanks to equally corrupt U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Trump has now converted Republicans throughout the U.S. Capitol to his religion of lies and corruption. Every Republican senator took an oath to be impartial during the impeachment trial, yet many stated frankly that they knew how they were going to vote before the trial began. That's perjury.

Many refused to even listen to the evidence. At the start of the trial, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who serves as judge, told senators they were required to be in attendance and to pay attention. Many ignored Roberts’ instructions, and nothing was done about it. Private conversations, crossword puzzles and empty chairs were evident.

Former Republicans in Congress have now been converted to Trump’s Corruptlicans.

Dave Wester, Baraboo

