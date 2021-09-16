Republicans are like the Taliban -- Irwin Kass

The similarities between the Republican Party and the Taliban are striking.
Each believes in restricting voting, subjugating women and limiting access to education. Neither believes in science.
Both are against a secular government. Each advocates for the death penalty. Neither favors immigration. And each harbors extremists.
Maybe the focus should be on the Republicans and not the Taliban?
