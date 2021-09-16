 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans are like the Taliban -- Irwin Kass
0 comments

Republicans are like the Taliban -- Irwin Kass

  • 0

The similarities between the Republican Party and the Taliban are striking.

Each believes in restricting voting, subjugating women and limiting access to education. Neither believes in science.

Both are against a secular government. Each advocates for the death penalty. Neither favors immigration. And each harbors extremists.

Maybe the focus should be on the Republicans and not the Taliban?

Irwin Kass, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics