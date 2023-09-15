The Assembly Republicans are talking about impeaching Justice Janet Protasiewcz, who won her election by more than 200,000 votes.

On Tuesday, I read about the state Senate’s vote to oust Wisconsin Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, was quoted as saying, “Elections are at the foundation of our democracy, and it is important that every citizen can trust that their vote will matter.”

Yes, every citizen should be able to trust that their vote will matter, including the 1,021,370 citizens who voted for Justice Protasiewcz.

And don’t get me started on Wednesday’s news that the Republicans are now willing to do what they should have been doing all along -- appoint a bipartisan redistricting advisory committee, requiring districts to be drawn along municipal ward lines, and include contiguous territory.

After all those years of gerrymandering, now the Republicans decide that it “makes sense for [them] to save the money that the taxpayers would have to waste on lawsuits.” I wish I could calculate how much the taxpayers have paid for Republicans to draw the current maps and defend them in several lawsuits.

Oh, the hypocrisy.

Sherie Sasso, Madison