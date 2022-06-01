Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Republicans take money from gun lobbies and the NRA. Once elected, they want to stay in office, supporting the gun lobbies is a way to do that.

The Second Amendment, ratified in 1791, was proposed by James Madison to allow the creation of civilian forces that can counteract a tyrannical federal government. Having just used guns and other arms to ward off the English, the amendment was originally created to give citizens the opportunity to fight back against another such attack to our independence.

The young United States did not have local police or a large permanent military organization. A person was given their right to own and use guns as a means of defense.

The United States has seen more than 200 mass shootings in the first five months of 2022. So what exactly were the shooters “defending”?

Tell the Republicans that “enough is enough.” It will probably need to be done in the voting booth.

Marge Jorgensen, Beaver Dam