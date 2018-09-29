It's been a little more than 80 days since President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and now Republicans are crying foul about the Democrats' attempts to delay the confirmation vote. I can't stand these hypocrites.
During the Obama administration, Merrick Garland's nomination languished for 293 days. Republican senators refused to even hold hearings, let alone schedule a vote. There was no justification for this delay whatsoever, other than the expressly political purpose of "letting the people decide" and gambling on a Republican winning back the White House. Garland, who was scandal-free, was no leftist ideologue either. He was the kind of moderate so far to the center that even some Republicans floated his name as a replacement for Antonin Scalia -- before they were hypocrites about that idea, too.
Kavanaugh stands accused of a litany of sexual misconduct: exposing himself, groping, sexual assault and spiking drinks. How much of these are true? I don't know, but I think we can spare an extra 200 days or so investigating the claims of the women who have, and who continue, to come forward. They deserve it, and so do we.
Chris Calvey, Madison