Republicans are defunding police -- Pamela Midbon

Some pundits feel Democrats lost congressional elections because the concept of "defund the police" was unpopular.
Defunding the police actually meant diverting some of the law enforcement budget to social services like mental health crisis counselors. Jail isn’t an appropriate place for someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
But Congress has just negotiated a COVID-19 relief bill and Republicans were adamant about not including aid to state and local governments. Tax revenue is way down because of the pandemic. State and local governments may have to lay off police officers. Republicans are the true defunders of the police.
Pamela Midbon, Madison