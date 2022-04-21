Republicans are afraid of fair maps -- Phil Speth

Their latest edict accepting the Legislature's redistricting model over Gov. Tony Evers' should come as no surprise. Conservative Supreme Court justices have been legislating since their coup to oust Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, the most distinguished justice in our state's history.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an earlier redistricting decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had a second chance to ban freedom -- and they did so gleefully. Their ruling cements the illegal actions by legislative Republicans to choose their voters. Their gerrymandered maps were a plan devised in secret sessions to dissolve democracy. Proud of their accomplishments, they can still look at themselves in the mirror without any guilt or remorse.