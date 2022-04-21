 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Republicans are afraid of fair maps -- Phil Speth

  • 0

Conservatives on the state Supreme Court just stuck another knife into Lady Liberty's back.

Their latest edict accepting the Legislature's redistricting model over Gov. Tony Evers' should come as no surprise. Conservative Supreme Court justices have been legislating since their coup to oust Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, the most distinguished justice in our state's history.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an earlier redistricting decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had a second chance to ban freedom -- and they did so gleefully. Their ruling cements the illegal actions by legislative Republicans to choose their voters. Their gerrymandered maps were a plan devised in secret sessions to dissolve democracy. Proud of their accomplishments, they can still look at themselves in the mirror without any guilt or remorse.

They seem to care more about a trip to Mar-a-Lago than defending equal justice. Why do Republicans hate democracy?

Phil Speth, Oregon

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics