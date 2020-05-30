Republicans are actually pro-choice -- Denise LaBudda

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What has become clear during the COVID-19 crisis is that, to Republicans, the unborn are of more value than the elderly, non-white, meat packers, grocers, health care and emergency workers and the poor. The Republican-dominated Legislature and state Supreme Court have worked against the Democratic governor to force citizens to vote in person during the spring election and to strike down the governor’s “safer at home” order. These moves have revealed the lie that Republicans value life.