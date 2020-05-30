Republicans are actually pro-choice -- Denise LaBudda

A friend once observed that Democrats legislate safety and Republicans legislate morality. The abortion issue comes to mind as a Republican morality issue: “pro-life” versus “pro-choice.”
What has become clear during the COVID-19 crisis is that, to Republicans, the unborn are of more value than the elderly, non-white, meat packers, grocers, health care and emergency workers and the poor. The Republican-dominated Legislature and state Supreme Court have worked against the Democratic governor to force citizens to vote in person during the spring election and to strike down the governor’s “safer at home” order. These moves have revealed the lie that Republicans value life.
Republicans have proven to be “pro-choice” when it comes to choosing to make money versus protecting the lives of the born. The health and safety of our citizens during this pandemic is a pro-life issue -- and Republicans, by their own measure, are on the wrong side of it.
Denise LaBudda, Lancaster
