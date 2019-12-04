The Minneapolis Star Tribune editorial published in last Thursday's State Journal, "Unite against disinformation campaigns," was spot on. But how can we respond effectively when our own elected officials are knowingly spreading this propaganda?
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been defending President Donald Trump's actions in Ukraine by talking about "unanswered questions," and referring to now-debunked conspiracy theories. Sen. Johnson is the chair of the Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation. So he can't be unaware that these baseless rumors come directly from the Russian government. As chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, he should also know that this propaganda is intended to weaken our democracy.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is blocking bills aimed at protecting us from disinformation campaigns. It is almost as if the Republican Party is welcoming foreign attacks on our elections.
Darin Burleigh, Madison