Republican voters should apologize -- Rex Tilley

I call myself an independent because 15 years ago I voted for J.B. Van Hollen, a Republican, for state attorney general. I voted for him because he promised to clear up the backlog of rape kits in Wisconsin.

He failed. I have never been tempted before or since that time to support anyone in the GOP. The last resident of the White House is still trying to deny the will of the people and undermine our democracy. Every court he has filed suit in has disagreed with him.

We now have our own homegrown former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice trying to convince us after spending around $700,000 that we should violate the law and overturn our state election. If I were an attorney who had appeared before him and lost, I would be chomping at the bit to file an appeal due to incompetence of the court.

I am going to stand up and take the heat for my earlier mistake. I am sorry for voting for Van Hollen. If you voted for Donald Trump or Michael Gableman, it's your turn to step up and apologize. Don't be shy, the line is going to be getting longer.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn