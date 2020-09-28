Republican virus plan isn't pro-life -- Joyce Binder

I hope someone can explain to me why the Republican Party says it is for smaller government and individual liberty, yet it seems to insist the most important role for government is to monitor, control and criminalize the most intimate of human decisions such as whom to love and the ability to parent.
Meanwhile, many seemingly "pro-life" stances such as affordable health care, support of public health to control a virus, limiting urban violence and getting guns off the street to support police and our communities, addressing the threats to manmade climate change and a strong safety net for the poor are seen as violations and intrusions on individual liberty.
I don't understand how the Republican strategy of letting the virus rip through our communities can be considered a "pro-life" stance or even a small government stance. We are paying the price.
Joyce Binder, Madison
