Republican Senate 'just doesn't matter' -- Mark Collins
Republican Senate 'just doesn't matter' -- Mark Collins

Did anyone out there see the movie "Meatballs" with Bill Murray?

At one point, all seems hopeless and Murray (the kid's camp counselor) gets down on his knees and starts pounding the Earth with his hand and screaming, "It just doesn't matter! It just doesn't matter!" and all the kids join him. It is a wonderful moment.

What Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., does now, and what the Republican senators do now, "Just doesn't matter!"

Democrats have done their duty to protect and preserve and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Mark Collins, Madison

