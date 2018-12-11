The experiment of letting the Republicans run the show may be coming to an end.
At the national level, Republicans have for years complained about the national debt only to increase it under their watch. They give away our revenue by giving massive tax cuts to people who already have money. Then they cut programs that help the average working guy. They also make it harder to vote.
Here in Wisconsin the Republicans have given tax cuts to the rich and to profitable companies such as Foxconn. At the same time, they cut aid to schools. Republicans also failed to maintain the commons. Just drive down just about any state highway and you will see what I mean.
A few of my conservative friends have told me that power rules. This is said to justify some moves to ensure Republicans stay in power. While this statement hold some truth, I would argue for a higher ground. Democracy is about allowing everybody the ability to participate, regardless of power or status.
A power grab is counter to the idea of democracy. Republicans seem unable to govern utilizing the concept of democracy. Their experiment may be coming to an end.
Sam Pocernich, Baraboo