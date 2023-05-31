Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Another Memorial Day has come and gone -- the day Americans honor those who fought and died for their country.

Many songs and poems were written to commemorate our participation in national and international conflicts. One was the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone knows it by heart. We stand facing the flag covering our hearts. We say the words. We think of family members, friends and others who served their country in uniform.

The words "liberty" and "justice" are at the heart of this poem.

What would those brave men and women who gave the last measure of their lives think of former President Donald Trump when he called them “losers"? What would they think of the Republican-run Congress threatening to default on our national debt, denying women of needed medical attention during a failed or unwanted pregnancy, corporate welfare and mega-billionaires paying less in taxes than teachers and bus drivers? Is this “liberty and justice for all"?

Definitely not.

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro