Republican plans threaten America -- Jerome Jones

Republicans are trying to kill us.

They made many attempts to kill Obamacare and they still refuse to expand Medicaid in state after state, denying life-saving health care to millions. Health care debt, unique to America, is a major cause of bankruptcy, killing thousands of American dreams. Furthermore, Republicans politicized vaccinations and masking in response to COVID-19, causing needless deaths, according to health experts.

Republicans deny climate change. They have refused to pass -- for decades --common sense environmental laws. Record setting floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires ravage our country -- scores of Americans are killed and whole communities are destroyed.

Republicans refuse to support any commonsense gun safety laws. Tens of thousands of Americans die by gunfire annually. Mass shootings are an epidemic. Republicans think it is OK for 17-year-old kids to own assault weapons and roam our streets.

Finally, Republicans are killing our democracy. Many Republicans refused to peacefully transfer power after the 2020 election. They planned, organized and carried out the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol and our Constitution on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republicans have passed voting laws to suppress millions of Black, brown and elderly voters.

You say you don’t support any of those efforts? If you vote for Republicans, you do.

Jerome Jones, Madison