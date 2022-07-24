Republican Party needs a new name -- Tom Carroll

It is time for the group now calling themselves Republicans to adopt a new name. The current policies and actions of Republican politicians have no connection to historical Republican positions.

I would like to suggest they adopt the name "Anti-Democracy."

What other name would be more appropriate for the party in Wisconsin that refuses to convene legislative sessions called by the governor to deal with the concerns of the state.

On a national scale, the maneuver from then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to steal a U.S. Supreme Court seat is a sad example of anti-democratic behavior. This has helped to lead to a ultra-conservative court that is determined to undo a century of progressive advancement.

Each elected representative has their right to govern as they see fit. But they should stand behind a label that describes their politics and not hide behind the Republican brand that has historically made positive contributions to both the state and national interest.

Tom Carroll, Madison