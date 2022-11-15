 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Republican Party needs a makeover -- Michael Herring

  • 0

Now that the dust has settled from the recent election, it’s time to acknowledge that the Republican Party needs a makeover -- a re-branding, if you will.

Going forward, I propose that Republicans abandon the outdated and meaningless elephant mascot and embrace the symbol of their true approach to governance: the ostrich -- sticking their heads in the sand, hoping that multiple inconvenient truths will just go away.

Whether it be gun control, climate change, reproductive rights, Donald Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, middle-class tax relief, campaign finance reform, gerrymandering or voting rights, their first instinct is to avoid the topics, hoping we’ll become distracted or concede defeat -- something we’ll never do.

I urge all like-minded Wisconsin residents to pay close attention, stay engaged and communicate your expectations on all of these incredibly important issues, and prove that the midterm elections of 2022 were just the beginning.

People are also reading…

Michael Herring, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics