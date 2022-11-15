Republican Party needs a makeover -- Michael Herring

Now that the dust has settled from the recent election, it’s time to acknowledge that the Republican Party needs a makeover -- a re-branding, if you will.

Going forward, I propose that Republicans abandon the outdated and meaningless elephant mascot and embrace the symbol of their true approach to governance: the ostrich -- sticking their heads in the sand, hoping that multiple inconvenient truths will just go away.

Whether it be gun control, climate change, reproductive rights, Donald Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, middle-class tax relief, campaign finance reform, gerrymandering or voting rights, their first instinct is to avoid the topics, hoping we’ll become distracted or concede defeat -- something we’ll never do.

I urge all like-minded Wisconsin residents to pay close attention, stay engaged and communicate your expectations on all of these incredibly important issues, and prove that the midterm elections of 2022 were just the beginning.

Michael Herring, Madison