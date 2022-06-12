Republican Party manipulates voters -- Gary Bidwell

The Republican Party has shown it’s clearly against represented democracy with no lie beyond the pale.

I’m not sure if I feel empathy for voters who are easily emotionally manipulated to support Republican candidates or disappointment that these voters perpetuate their own bigotry and hatred of "others."

Information about the United States’ real history of systemic racism, misogyny and LGBTQ phobia and abuse is easily available as well as how this violence is a current reality. I was fortunate enough to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which reinforced for me how much improvement is still needed. This is one example of the vast amount of information that is available to those willing to learn about reality.

Sadly, I fear those most needing to learn have become conditioned and refuse to reach for knowledge. More sickening are the Republican politicians who know better but still prey on this ignorance to agitate their "base," getting them outraged to block their critical thinking capacity so they vote against progress. The hypocrisy is astounding.

I wonder if manipulated voters will ever realize they are just being used, before they (along with the rest of us) lose their inalienable rights.

Gary Bidwell, Madison