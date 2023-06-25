I once read that “those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Today’s GOP seems to have refused to learn from recent history and is comfortable with the chaos that will result from repeating history.

If the GOP and its 2024 presidential candidates don’t learn from the history of Donald Trump‘s presidency, their destruction of trust in the free press and trust in free and fair elections won’t be the only American values lost. The GOP’s current field of candidates, led by Trump, are aggressively attacking the Department of Justice with unfounded accusations of corruption. If history repeats itself, trust in our system of justice and even the rule of law will be the next lost American values.

Or the GOP could acknowledge the harm the twice-indicted (and still counting) former president has done to America and the harm Trump-like candidates could do in the future. We can only hope they focus on candidates of integrity who will learn from history.

Bob Vetter, Madison