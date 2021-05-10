Republican Party is unrecognizable -- John Hallinan

My parents were stalwart Republicans and Irish Catholics who voted for Richard Nixon over John F. Kennedy for president. They wouldn’t recognize the party today.
They believed government should do what people can’t do for themselves. The difference between Democrats and Republicans was where they drew the line between what people can and can’t do for themselves.
Today there is no line. Since President Ronald Reagan, the GOP doesn’t believe in government and focuses on making sure the government doesn’t enact programs to help people. Then they tell us the government can’t or won’t help us. During Barack Obama’s presidency, the GOP’s objective was to prevent him from introducing programs that demonstrated the value of government.
The GOP wants us to see the government as a failure -- the less government the better. In 2020, Donald Trump and the GOP had no platform because the plan was to cripple the government. They tell us the government is taking away our freedom. They have it backward. Without a strong government, they will give our tax dollars to the oligarchs and let the oligarchs tell us what we can and can’t do or say, and no one will protect us.
John Hallinan, Stoughton