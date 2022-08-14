Republican Party has gone too far -- Claudia Cooper

I must admit I’ve not been alarmed by the Republican Party until now. I've always thought we need a strong two party system in this country. It makes us better and our democracy stronger.

But I am very alarmed and quite frankly frightened by their embracement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. His speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee was unnerving and dangerous. Orbán stands for banning immigration, gay marriage, mixing of races and democracy. This is the man who received a standing ovation at CPAC. If this doesn’t scare everyone then you are not paying attention.

The leadership of the GOP is telling us exactly who they are -- a party that doesn’t want your vote to count unless it is for their candidates, that embraces Orbán, that banishes anyone in their party who disagrees with them, and embraces a disgraced former president and election deniers.

Alas, I know you have heard it before and may be weary of hearing it again, but we need to show up in November and tell the GOP that their dysfunctional and ineffective party doesn’t deserve to be in power. The Democratic Party is not perfect -- not even close -- but they do want to preserve democracy.

Claudia Cooper, Madison