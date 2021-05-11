Republican Party demands lying -- Mel Krc

A memorable line from the Jack Nicholson movie "A Few Good Men" is: “You can’t handle the truth.” He could be speaking to today's Republican Party.
The truth that Republicans cannot handle is that Donald Trump lost the free and fair 2020 election. Instead, Republicans promote the lie that the election was stolen.
U.S. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is someone I would rarely agree with on policy matters. But she can distinguish between truth and lies, and she fearlessly sides with the truth over the lie about the 2020 election. Because she speaks the truth and does not support the lie, the Republican Party does not want her as part of their leadership.
Apparently, to be welcomed into the Republican Party today, you must first establish your credentials as a liar. Truth doesn't matter. It’s a sad day for democracy.
Mel Krc, Middleton