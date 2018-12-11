I haven’t had a chance to read the bills passed by the Legislature last week, so I have no opinion on them other than the way they were passed, which is not good.

Delivering bills on a Friday, with public hearings on a Monday and votes in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, shows how far we have fallen in the realm of good and transparent government.

Much of what is wrong with our political process goes back to how the Republicans in our government pass bills and solve problems. This is similar to the 2017 GOP tax bill that was not supported by the majority of people in this country.

The column in Sunday's newspaper from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, "The sensationalized rhetoric is wrong," suggested the Legislature could do what they wanted "because voters re-elected strong Republican majorities in both chambers for next session." I would suggest that if not for gerrymandering, they might not even have a majority.

Maybe the Supreme Court will do its job and rule gerrymandering unconstitutional. Maybe Speaker Vos will get voted out and enter the dust bin of history as someone who let power go his head.

Our country is strong. But each of these anti-democratic actions leaves us worse off and susceptible to future failures in how we govern ourselves.

Dave Topp, Madison