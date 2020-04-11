Republican leaders put us all in danger -- Wayne Reschke

So there is Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Election Day, wrapped in medical-grade personal protective equipment, which the rest of us can’t get, telling us that voting is safe.
This would be hilarious if not for Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and the rest of the Republican leaders putting our fellow citizens in danger. There is no reason this election had to happen now. This was absolutely an effort by the GOP to suppress the vote, a strategy necessary because the majority of Wisconsin citizens don’t find their ideas, policies and politics compelling.
These leaders are morally bankrupt. Watch what they do between now and November. We should expect better out of our leaders of either party.
Wayne Reschke, Madison
