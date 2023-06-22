We in Wisconsin aren't happy with our Republican representatives.

They claim to be doing their best to represent us, but they are doing directly the opposite. They are only interested in representing themselves and anyone who will line their pockets or assist with getting them reelected. They really don't listen to the people they're representing or do what they promise they will do once elected.

Donald Trump promised before being elected president that he would give us a great health care plan. But that never happened while he was in office. He was too busy playing golf. Now he's trying to get back in office, and most Republicans are supporting him.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his buddies are eliminating lots of child care funding, cutting state dollars for University of Wisconsin System diversity workers, limiting access to abortion and trying to ban transgender girls and women from sports.

Vos and his buddies should be sent home. We need leaders in Wisconsin who actually care about the people they represent.

Timothy Clark, Waunakee