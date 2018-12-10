A national spotlight of shame hit Wisconsin, and I’m not talking about the Baraboo High School students who gave the Nazi salute. Rather, it’s about adults who are engaging in un-American activities. It’s about our state Republican legislators who continue to undermine democracy with their dirty politics.
First, it was the severe gerrymandering that resulted in Democrats winning only about a third of the legislative seats even though they garnered more than half of the votes. Democrats won statewide elections where gerrymandering was not a factor, such as the governorship.
Now that Democrat Tony Evers has defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker, Republican legislators passed laws to usurp traditional gubernatorial powers for themselves, in complete defiance of the election. Wisconsin Republican attacks on democracy have been condemned nationally through electronic media, newspapers and news magazines.
Walker has been the catalyst behind Wisconsin’s dirty politics, with the support of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and political lackeys such as the arrogant state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Wisconsin Republicans supported what is turning out to be the Trump crime family. Embarrassed Badgers have gone underground.
Dave Wester, Baraboo