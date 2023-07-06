What happens when people get elected to state or federal legislatures? How long does it takes these officials to lose their ideals and become greedy and power-hungry?

I wonder why they don’t want others to have the same benefits they have? Why don't our Republican legislators want diversity in the University of Wisconsin System? Why won't more of them speak out for women, children, the elderly and people of color? They say they are for us, and vote against us.

I wonder why they don’t want Wisconsin to grow? They make laws that tell out-of-staters that this isn’t a great place to move to. Surrounding states are so far ahead of us in rights, family values and lifestyles.

Why are Republicans so against higher education? Republicans are super-funding private and religious schools with vouchers instead of proving adequate funding for our public schools.

Will this nightmare of Republicans taking away our rights and enriching the already rich ever end?

And why is the Supreme Court voting against equality for all Americans by voting to uphold racism, misogyny and homophobia?

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock