Republican clerks deserve our praise -- Mark Smith

Running our Wisconsin elections in a timely, accurate and honest manner requires many hundreds of local, county and state government clerks. It also requires employees, volunteers, prosecutors, sheriffs and judges. They are all dedicated to truth.
Given our rural political landscape, many of these elected officers, employees and volunteers are Republicans. As we head into 2022, numerous audits and judicial decisions by these public servants have declared the 2020 elections overwhelmingly accurate. Those living in reality know that it is extraordinarily difficult to successfully commit voter fraud due to existing Wisconsin voter laws, procedural checks and balances, and the integrity of our town, city and county clerks.
Those who are gullible to conspiracies should be reminded of a human tendency best articulated by Ben Franklin: "Three can keep a secret if two of them are dead."
With that in mind, a big "thank you" to every Republican clerk, judge, prosecutor, sheriff, employee and volunteer who has been protecting valid election results -- and what little is left of our ailing democracy -- often despite death threats from their own party.
Mark Smith, Oconto Falls